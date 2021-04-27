Insecurity: Kano government closes down school for fear of attack

Breaking News
Insecurity: Kano government closes school for fear of attack

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano state government has announced the closure of Bagauda Technical College with immediate effect for fear of possible security breach.

“Following disturbing security reports, we hereby announce the immediate closure of Bagauda Technical College to protect the lives of students and staff of the college

“We call on parents and guardians to immediately evacuated their children from the school while they await further instructions.

“I wish to express appreciation to the state government parents and guardians for their unflinching support and cooperation on government’s policies and directives especially on security-related matters” the commissioner stated while addressing newsmen.

