Insecurity: ‘Jettison political affiliation, convene S’East leaders’ summit now’

By Steve Oko Aba

Worried by the growing insecurity in the South East zone, the paramount tradition ruler of Abriba Ancient kingdom, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu iv (Enachioken Abriba), has urged Governors in the zone to jettison their political affiliations and immediately convene an emergency summit of all Leaders and critical stakeholders from the zone to brainstorm on the way forward.

The Monarch in an interview with the Vanguard in Abia expressed rage over the spate of killings and escalating insecurity in the zone.

He particularly expressed worry over the recent report that the Fulani have over 320 camps with AK-47 carrying militia across South East forests.

His words: “The story about the discovery of catchments of AK-47 in the South East is a worrisome news.

“If it is true, it will be very necessary that all the governors of the zone should immediately meet with the stakeholders of the region irrespective of party affiliation to discuss the issue.

“As a unit, they should meet with the presidency and table the concerns. “The reaction of the presidency will guide the next line of action.”

The monarch further urged Ndigbo to be vigilant and to report any suspicious movement around their communities to the appropriate Authorities.

