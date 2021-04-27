Insecurity: Buhari meets with Zulum, Tinubu, Akande in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night met with the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum on the Security Situation in his State.

The President also met with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the pioneer interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande in State House.

President Buhari’s meeting with the Borno State Governor was held at the official residence in Presidential Villa.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected with the recent worsening security situation in Borno State.

Besides, the agenda of the meeting with chieftains of APC, Asiwaju Tinubu and Pa Bisi Akande was also not made public.

The President’s official photographer sent the pictures of the meeting with APC chieftains on Tuesday morning.

