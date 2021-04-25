‘Industrialisation of Nigerian economy, panacea to poverty, criminality, banditry’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Pro-chancellor of Achievers University Owo, Ondo State, Dr Bode Ayorinde, has called for massive industrialisation of the Nigerian economy as solution to poverty and insecurity ravaging the nation.

Ayorinde also added that industrialisation would also reduce unemployment.

He said this at the 10th convocation ceremony of Achievers University, Owo.

According to him the statistics on unemployment is worrisome and has aggravated criminality nationwide.

“The idle youths are bubbling with knowledge and energy which are not employed for economic growth, but made available for “Yahoo” activities, prostitution, rape among others.

“When there is no employment, there will be no production of goods and services,” he said.

Ayorinde who is the founder of the university said “each state of the country should as a matter of urgency establish industrial estates across the country and provide incentives such as tax holiday, easy access to land and provision of good roads to encourage the private sector to establish companies.

“It is very important for the Federal Government and every state government to put in place industrial policies, to be reviewed periodically with a view to assist small industries to become bigger.

“Government should establish industrial incubation centres in each state of the federation with a mandate to systematically grow industries in the country.

He added that every local government, town and community must come together and galvanize human and material resources to establish industries, as government alone cannot do it.

“Achievers University model is a good example of how cooperation and commitment among the people of a community can mobilize resources and fill a gap of a common Interest.

“The Olowo of Owo, can rekindle that spirit and let us take the lead by establishing nine big companies in the nine towns that make Owo Kingdom.

“The resources are there, you have human and material resources to make it happen and turn Owo local government to an industrialised community, thereby providing jobs for our youths, food on our table and eradicating poverty and criminality in our community,”

“Each local government in the Federation can be goaded yo establish one big factory in each local government; that will be 774 companies in Nigeria. The Federal government must take the lead and provide guidelines and incentives.

“Our youths will be gainfully employed and there will be peace and prosperity in our land.

“Industrialisation is the key and only single dose that will cure the menace of hunger, criminality, banditry, poverty, restlessness and other social vices being indulge in by our youths

Ayorinde equally challenged faith-based and religious organizations to set the pace in the industrialization drive.

“We have seen the competition in University establishment, crusade grounds, 70000 human capacity domes and 100000 domes for worshippers. We must move quickly to compete too in establishment of industries that will provide jobs for our worshippers.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Samuel Aje said that 339 student graduated from the college of Natural and Applied Sciences and the College of Social and Management Sciences.

Prof Aje noted that the graduating list include 15 first class, 167 second class upper division, 131 second class lower division and 26 third class degrees.

Some of the infrastructural development recorded in the institution according to him include the completion of the first phase of the College of Engineering and Technology Complex, 828 bed space hostel complex, Asphalt laying of internal roads, 24 apartments staff quarters, upgrading of university health centre, ICT/ Mass communication complex and 810 bed space student hostel complex (ongoing) amongst others.

