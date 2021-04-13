In Loving Memory of Princess Dr Irene Ododo Odaro (née Lawal-Osula), aged 70

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esohe Denise Odaro

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing away of our beloved mother on the 30th March 2021.

Mummy was born into the Benin Royal Family. She was the first child of the Honourable Chief Usman Mofeyintioluwa Lawal-Osula (the Arala of Benin Kingdom) and Chief Dr. Lydia Modupe Lawal-Osula JP (née Imona-Russell) of the Ozalla Royal Family. She was named “Ododo” by His Royal Majesty, Omo’N’Oba N’Edo UkuAkpolokpolo, Oba Akenzua II. Mummy became the very first person to bear this name which means scarlet and is a royal symbol in Benin culture.

She was called to the Bar as Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in June 1978. A diverse and fulfilling career followed at the Ministry of Justice (Bendel State, and later Edo State) where she began as a State Counsel in 1978 and after 33 accomplished years in active service, she retired as as the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Edo State. At the time of her death, Mummy had been serving as Honourable Commissioner for the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission since 2017.

Throughout her life, Mummy worked tirelessly in support of various causes and services to humanity. She was recognized by His Majesty Oba Joseph A. Adetuwo II, J.P., the Abodi of Ikale-Iand, Ondo State, who in 1992 bestowed on her the chieftaincy title of “Otun Yeye-Oba” of Ikale-land. Shortly afterwards in 1992, the United Republic of Tanzania awarded her the National Merit Award of Grand Commander Order of Merit (GCOM).

A faithful benefactor of the Benin National Museum, mummy made several donations to the Museum. In 2005, the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments presented her a Certificate of Honour for being the ‘Most Outstanding Benin City Walls/Moat Preserver’ and conferred upon her the Worthy Leadership Award for her support to the National Museum Development in Edo State.

Mummy was also awarded a Certificate of Honour as a ‘Benin Achiever’ by His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba n’Edo uku akopolokpolo, Oba Erediauwa, the Oba of Benin Kingdom. In 2008, the Institute of Benin Studies, named her a Fellow for her contributions to culture.

Never one to shy away from an opportunity to serve, mummy was involved in numerous professional and community groups. She held positions ranging from Treasurer to President with all her alumni groups, Edo State Council and The Nigeria Girls Guides Association. She was also patron of The Anti-Corruption Awareness Organization of Nigeria and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Management, Accountancy and Vocational Studies.

She was a proud sponsor of the campaigns against women trafficking, circumcision of women, and inhuman treatment of widows through the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Edo State for which she served as President for over a decade. Mummy was also President of the International Inner Wheel Club (District 914) for many years and in 1996, in recognition of her dedication and contributions she was given a Merit Award as Club Pillar. In 2001, the Rotary International (District 9140), honoured her with the Selfless Service Award.

An avid reader and bibliophile, mummy was also a published author of poetry, essays and children’s books. Ever with a book in her hand or a cup of tea, mummy enjoyed reading, painting and gardening. There was never a dull moment in her company; She always had a kind word, a smile for all and the most infectious laughter.

Mummy, we miss and will always miss you tremendously. May your legacy live on through those of us you left behind. We love you always.

Fondly remembered by her children and their spouses: Bosa Odaro, Edosa and Anja Odaro, Isoken Odaro, Esohe Denise Odaro & Jason Bolton, Otasowie & Amy Odaro, Ame & Akwasi Adjei, Osayaba Odaro & Marian Agbinya; and seven grandchildren.

