In 2 yrs, Sanwo-Olu initiates 26 executive bills, signs 10 into law

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, since assumption on office about two years ago has initiated 26 Executive Bills sign-in 10 into law after approval by the state House of Assembly.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, Sanwo-Olu signed two Bills into law: Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill (2021) and Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill (2021)

Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission Bill (2021):

An anti-corruption agency would be created, which will have the power to investigate issues of financial misappropriation issues across the Government.

The Agency would also have the power to freeze accounts (subject to a court order). The Chairman of the Agency to be appointed by Mr Governor, subject to House of Assembly Confirmation.

According to the governor, the action was a testimony to the State Government’s effort towards entrenching accountability in governance and checking malfeasance among officers entrusted with public resources.

Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill (2021):

This Bill would harmonize all other Gaming and Lottery Bills into a single Bill and also addresses contemporary issues and technological innovations in the gaming industry.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the Lotteries Board Bill offers a better platform for lottery companies to enhance equity, transparency and make their investment more rewarding.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo, explained that: “If the investigation leads to prima facie case, the offender will be prosecuted in the court.”

He also said: “The anti-corruption commission agency to be established is akin to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to prosecute misappropriation of public funds in the state”.

So far, 26 executive bills have been initiated since the inception of the current administration and a total of ten have been signed into law.

