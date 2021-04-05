Imo Police, Correctional Facility attacks: It’s an act of terrorism ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he described as a “deadly insurgent attack” on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, calling it an act of terrorism.

President Buhari in his reaction that was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Monday, commended the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

According to the statement, “The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

“He also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.”

President Buhari appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

He also urged members of the public to be vigilant, saying “all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: