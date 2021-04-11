Imo police confirms kidnap of Reverend Father Izu Marcel Onyeocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of Rev Fr Izu Marcel Onyeocha, by hoodlums.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Orlando Godson Ikeokwu, confirmed the story in a press statement he signed.

Giving the police angle to the story, Ikeokwu recounted: “On April 11, 2021, one Bissong Isa Atugu “m”, reported that on the 10/03/21, at about 7:45pm, while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in company of one Rev Fr Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank, Owerri, the vehicle developed fault around Ihube in Okigwe local government area, and as they stepped down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted matchet cut injuries on him, while the priest was kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.

“Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Nadiru Mohammed, has activated all the tactical teams of the Command, with a view to rescuing the priest, and possibly arrest the culprits. “He however, calls for calm as the Command will do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the priest.”

