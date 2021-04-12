Imo catholic priest freed after one night in kidnappers den

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Catholic Priest and lecturer with the Imo State University, IMSU, Reverend Father Izu Marcel Onyeocha, who was kidnapped last Sunday has been freed by his captors.

Vanguard in Owerri, learnt that Reverend Father Onyeocha was freed early hours of Monday, after spending a night in the den of his kidnappers.

Vanguard had reported that the Catholic priest was kidnapped around Ihube in Okigwe local government area of Imo state, as he was traveling from Owerri to Enugu state.

The incident came few months after, auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Bishop Moses Chikwe, was kidnapped and released by his abductors.

Reverend Father Onyeocha’s kidnap was said to have happened around 08:15 pm, on Sunday at Ihube community in Okigwe local government area of Imo state. A close source who confirmed it to Vanguard said that Reverend Onyeocha, is a Claretian priest.

Also, the police had earlier reacted saying: “On the 11/04/21, one Bissong Isa Atugu “m”, reported that on the 10/03/21, at about 7:45 pm, while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in company of one REV. FR. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri, the vehicle developed fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA, and as they step down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted matchet cut injuries on him, while the priest was kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.

“Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Nasiru Mohammed, has activated all the tactical teams of the Command, with a view to rescue the priest, and possibly arrest the culprits. He however calls for calm as the Command will do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the priest.”

When Vanguard called the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, at about 08:55 am, he said would find out.

