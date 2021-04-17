I’m well prepared to serve, Ekwueme’s daughter declares

Kindly Share This Story:

THE daughter of the late vice president of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme , Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe has said that she is fully prepared to serve as governor of Anambra State, having acquired the necessary experience in governance.

Onyemelukwe, who was the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Anambra 2017 election, has already purchased the PDP nomination form for the November 6 election and has been touring the various wards in the state to mobilize supporters for the June primary of the party.

Speaking after the election of a new chairman for PDP in Nnewi North local government area, Onyemelukwe said although all the aspirants presenting themselves for consideration under the platform of PDP were eminently qualified to govern the state, the party delegates should endeavour to nominate a flag bearer who would serve the state with the fear of God.

She said: “I have the exposure, requisite street and administrative experience to drive this broad vision of restoring Anambra on the right path to greatness.

“Four years ago, I was considered suitable to co fly the ticket of our great party, having met the requisite educational training, exposure and experience in government at the national and state levels.

“My sole motive in contesting the election is to provide selfless service of good governance to Anambra people while upholding the tenets of the founding fathers of our party, God being my helper.

“I have great passion for the advancement of the society through education and creation of economic opportunities.

“Currently I run a foundation that is critically focused on the development of human capital”.

Onyemelukwe had previously served as a special assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

It was under her watch that Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) was birthed and established in the country.

She also served as the Chairman of Board of Directors, Federal Housing Authority where she commissioned over two thousand housing units built by the authority, including initiating the over 104 units of Site and Services at Amansea, Anambra State.

