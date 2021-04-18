Ilorin goes spiritual for Mustapha to emerge National Chairman of APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Demola Akinyemi

As the Ramadan period progresses, the people of Ilorin Emirate have begun special prayer, seeking God’s support for the divine emergence of their son, Malam Salihu Mustapha to emerge as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mallam Salihu Mustapha one of the governorship aspirants of the party in the last election in Kwara State is also a philanthropist and a prominent Ilorin son.

Already Professor Ibrahim Gambari is one of the prime Ilorin sons, occupying the exalted post of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chief Missioner of Ilorin Central Mosque, Imam Yakubu Aliagan, led the prayer session shortly before the commencement of Friday’s Juma’at service.

Recalling Mustapha’s contributions towards the maintenance of the central mosque, Imam Aliagan prayed to God to grant the politician’s heart desires.

Also speaking, an Ilorin High Chief, Baba Isale of Ilorin, Alh Abdullahi Sadiq expressed confidence in the ability of Mustapha to deliver if given the mandate to lead the ruling APC pleading with almighty God to grant their prayers.

He said the community decided to organise the special prayer for Mustapha because of his outstanding philanthropic gestures and immeasurable contributions to the development of Ilorin Emirate.

“Malam Mustapha has all it takes to lead APC at the national level. He’s intelligent, humane and above all, he’s God-fearing,” Sadiq added.

Two other speakers, Engr Abubakar Aduagba and Ambassador Tajudeen Olesin, urged the stakeholders to provide a level praying ground for all the APC’s chairmanship aspirants.

They said if this is done, Mustapha stands a better chance to emerge as the national chairman of the party.

“Given his antecedents, Salihu Mustapha will perform creditably if given the chance to lead the ruling APC,” Aduagba said.

For his part, Olesin who described Mustapha as a great philanthropist and lover of the poor said: “All men of goodwill in the APC should queue behind Mustapha and ensure his emergence as the next national chairman of the party.”

Olesin, equally called on the APC stakeholders to zone the party’s chairmanship to the north-central zone of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

