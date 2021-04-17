I’ll carve a niche for Ugep Poly, says pioneer rector

Kindly Share This Story:

Pioneer rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ugep in Cross River State, Prof Edward Ntui has pledged his commitment to make the institution a centre of excellence.

Ntui said this when he visited Dr Alex Egbona, the House of Representatives member representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency.

Egbona had sponsored a bill for the establishment of the polytechnic for Abi, though the federal government eventually chose Ugep as location for the polytechnic.

He told the new rector that the federal constituency and indeed other neighbouring states were desirous of the needed middle level manpower and that it behoved on him to give expression to the joint desire of the people.

Egbona congratulated the pioneer rector and pledged his continued support to him to enable him succeed.

He said he was confident that the rector who would be inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja, would deliver and make the Abi/Yakurr people proud as the first rector of the federal institution.

On his part, the new rector expressed appreciation to Egbona for his contributions to the development of his constituency and assured that he would work hard to carve a niche for the school in the comity of federal polytechnics.

Vanguard News Nigeria

