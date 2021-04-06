Ikpeazu sad over death of Okpara varsity ex-VC as Orji seeks spiritual solution to death of VIPs  in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko Aba

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed sadness and rude shock over the death of the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU , Professor Francis Otunta.

Professor Otunta died in a ghastly motor accident exactly one month after the expiration of his tenure as the fifth VC of MOUAU.

Ikpeazu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Onyebuchi Ememanka, described Otunta’s tragic death as “painful and heart breaking.”

This is as Abia former Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orj, has called for spiritual solution to the disturbing death of eminent personalities in the state.

Senator Orji who made the call in his condolence message over the death of the Deputy Chief of Staff Office of the Governor, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, called on both “saints and sinners in the state to urgently call on God for an end to the scourge.

“I urge all categories of Abians, Bishops and knights, clergy and laity, saints and sinners to rise in prayers to abort more of such sudden devastating deaths. We cannot afford more sacrifices”, Orji said.

The former Governor in the message signed by his Media and Legislative Aide, described Ukpai’s death as “one too many”.

He said that Abia had in the recent times lost a number of eminent personalities to death

“Excruciatingly in Abia, we have lost Hon Ossy Prestige of the House of Representatives;

Director General, Chidi Izuwa of the Presidency; and Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Abia State have all gone. The troubling question is who is next?”

On the late VC, Gov Ikpeazu said: “Professor Otunta was one of Nigeria’s finest mathematicians and educational administrators.

” In the area of managing the affairs of tertiary institutions, he was one of the most experienced in the country having served as Rector of the Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana Afikpo and later as Vice Chancellor at MOUAU”.

According to the Governor, “Professor Otunta was a well rounded academic who showed great respect to fellow academics. He supported and allowed me to lead a Research Team in Biochemistry at the University, even as Governor”.

“Perhaps, his most enduring legacy, in my view, is that he shared and respected my position as Governor of Abia State that an indigene of the State should succeed him as Vice Chancellor of that University.

“This shared philosophy gave birth to the emergence of a son of Abia State, Professor Madu Iwe as the current Vice Chancellor of the University, something for which I will remain grateful”.

Governor Ikpeazu, on behalf of the Government and People of Abia State condoled with the family of the late Otunta, the Government and People of Ebonyi State and the entire academic community in Nigeria on this huge loss.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and, and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Senator Orji also condoled with the immediate family members of Ukpai and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased rest in his kingdom.

He also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in heaven.

