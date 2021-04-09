Ikpeazu assures NARD of resolution of outstanding issues

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has said that his administration will provide the needed funds for accreditation of Departments at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, study the Act of the National Association of Resident Doctors for domestication as well as maintain regular payment of salaries of resident doctors in the state.

Ikpeazu who spoke while receiving a delegation of the NARD said the issue of salary arrears predates his administration, but he was determined to tackle it.

He said since its inception, his administration had remained willing and committed to the improvement of ABSUTH and the general health sector of the state.

The governor explained that several healthcare frameworks rolled out by his administration to improve health services to Abians, include procurement of five containers of world-class dialysis equipment, Telehealth Centre with about 20 doctors, ambulances, and prompt replacement of dental equipment vandalized during the EndSARS saga, among others.

He recalled that the Office of the Wife of the Governor had taken delivery of two Incubators for the pediatric section.

Ikpeazu however, challenged the NARD leaders to advise their members on productivity and prudence and work out ways to win back the confidence of the people through quality services and as such improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

Earlier, the Chairman, Committee on State Institution of NARD, Dr Daniel Isoje who led the delegation, extolled the Governor for his efforts towards improving the health sector especially the Molecular Laboratory, procurement of medical equipment, and reconstruction of the dilapidated road of ABSUTH.

He appealed for assistance for accreditation of some departments of the teaching hospital, payment of salary arrears to their members, and domestication of the NARD Act.

