Identify sponsors of bandits — NGO tells FG

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-interdomination group, Christian Conscience, has condemned incessant killings of Nigerians by bandits and herders, urging the federal government to put all machinery in place to identify the sponsors of these hoodlums and bring them to justice.

The group also called all political and religious leaders to allow the intervention of God alone in the affairs of the nation. Advising the leaders to emulate Christ, who is an embodiment of love and peace, adding that until the virtues are emulated, our leaders will continue to depend on their own strength.

Speaking on Easter celebration, the coordinator, “Every human being, leader or follower should inculcate the fear of God in them. Where there is fear of God, there is love just as Jesus Christ is the symbol of love this Easter season”, the group.

In a goodwill Easter message, the organisation called on political leaders to allow Christ’s virtues to always guide them by loving one and another.

The release was issued after the group’s monthly meeting held in Lagos, was jointly signed by its new Acting National Chairman, Dr Yetunde Akinluyi and the National Secretary, Rev. Kolawole Verralls.

According to them, “When we emulate Christ, there will be peace and love rather than the politically induced senseless killing and general insecurity in the land. “‘Do or die’ has become the political song of our leaders.

“Rather than allow Christ to anoint them for leadership roles, political leaders are forcing themselves on the people, forgetting that only God anoints leaders,” the statement said.

“To avoid food shortage in the country, the government should provide adequate security for farmers to encourage them to go back to the farm.

“On the regional agitation for the breakup of the Nigerian nation, the group advised the agitators to follow the due process by allowing dialogue to resolve all issues.

They however commended Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his excellent performance in bringing governance to the people through his people-oriented programmes and activities, but urged him to sustain the peaceful co-existence of Lagosians, by providing adequate security in the state.

The group further urged residents in Lagos to constantly pray for the government so as to continue to put smiles on their faces while urging Nigerians to always pray for our leaders as contained in the Holy book but further urged the people to always play their constitutional and civic duties to compliments government efforts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

