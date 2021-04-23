I will unite Nigerian Youths in nation-building through our great party APC – Obidike

Kindly Share This Story:

Comrade Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and an aspirant for the post of the Party's National Youth Leader, has promised to Unite Nigerian Youths in Nation-Building, if elected as the APC National Youth Leader.

Speaking with the press, he noted the disinterest in Nation-Building and patriotism by Nigerian Youths, due to lack of trust, confidence and strong National Orientation. In his words, he said; “It is true that the youth constituency (which I belong to) makes-up 60% of Nigeria’s population. But the impact and significance of this huge youth population is not actually felt in our National Life. Many Nigerian Youths are leaving the country on daily basis in search of greener pastures; some who are still in the country are disinterested in Nation-building and participating in the electoral process and governance of the country. Only a few are deeply committed to our National life and development as a country. But there is a cause for all these. If elected the National Youth Leader of our great party, I will use the opportunity to open ‘The Youth Discuss’, and Unite our Youths across the country”.

“A united Nigerian Youth Force is a force to reckon with in the whole world. The ingenuity of Nigerian youths is incomparable with non across the globe. Individually, Nigerians Youths are excelling in academics and various other fields in which they find themselves in abroad. What is now left is to give our youths a sense of belonging, unity of purpose, confidence and equal opportunity in Nigeria, and they will transform every sector of our Nation to the 21st century reality, obtainable in other developed countries of the world. It is doable and achievable and we must begin the work now. There is no time to waste. We must restore the pride and confidence of our youths in our country and together work for a better Nigeria”.

Comrade Obidike further told our correspondent during the conversation that; since he declared his intention to contest the post of the APC National Youth Leader, he has initiated multiple engagements with Nigerian Youths across the federation on the issue of Nation Building, and that responses he is getting are heart warning and he hopes to enlarge these conversations on a National Platform if Elected. “The finest and most admirable trait of Nigerian Youths is their strong and resilient spirit. We mustn’t take that for granted or let them down” Obidike said.

