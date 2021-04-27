I want killers of my daughter hanged, mother of ex-corps member murdered in Abuja tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Mary Abugu, the mother of the 28-year-old ex-corps member, Ifeoma Stella Abugu, who was murdered in Abuja, wants the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute the killers of her daughter.

The deceased was allegedly raped and strangled to death in September 2020 at her fiancee’s apartment in Wumba village in Lokogoma, Abuja, by suspected personnel of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, who claimed that she drugged herself to death.

Speaking at her country home in Ugbaike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, weekend, during the interment of her late daughter, Mrs Abugu asked the Federal Government to expedite action at bringing the killers of her promising child to face justice.

She said: “I want justice to prevail on the case of my daughter, who was raped and strangled to death. The perpetrators of this crime have lost the right to life. I want the law to pronounce a death sentence on them. That is the only thing that can assuage the way I feel about this tragic loss. It is a loss too much for me.

“I want Federal Government to expedite action on this case. My heart will not know peace until I hear that the perpetrators have been subjected to death by hanging.

“She was my lovely daughter, who always cared for me. When she indicated interest to further her education, we all supported her. She was an entrepreneur through which she also contributed to her fees in school.

“It was shortly after her NYSC that she moved to Abuja in search of greener pastures since white-collar jobs are hard to find these days. That was where she met her fiancee, who had already done marriage introduction in our family.

“The news of her proposed marriage gladdened my heart. We had already fixed the date for her traditional marriage before the daredevils snuffed life out of her.”

The deceased elder brother, Alex Abugu, who also spoke to Vanguard during the burial ceremony, expressed worry over the delay by the court in convicting the suspects, adding that the autopsy reports indicated that she was allegedly raped and strangled to death.

He said: “I have been passing through difficult moments going to court and seeing that justice is being delayed. There is glaring evidence that proved that my sister was raped and strangled to death. I want justice to prevail on this case and very fast too.

“The three prime suspects were arrested but after a day or two in detention, they were released and are walking scot-free as I speak with you. I am not happy that justice is being delayed in this case.”

READ ALSO:

Earlier during the requiem mass at St. Anthony’s Parish, Ugbaike, the officiating priest, Rev. Fr. Charles Onu, described the deceased’s death as a sample of the level of decadence and insecurity in Nigeria.

He said: “There are a lot of extra-judicial killings in Nigeria. It is surprising how governments at all levels turn blind eyes to these killings.

“I feel pity for Nigerian youths. It is not just that they are unemployed after leaving schools, they are now the endangered species. Governments have no plan for their future well-being.

“I call on governments to find lasting solutions to the insecurity of lives and property in Nigeria.”

In an emotional tribute to the deceased, the President, National Association of Ugbaike Undergraduates and Graduates, Thecla Eze, charged Federal Government to apprehend and prosecute the killers of their colleague.

Eze also said: “Why would the Nigeria security personnel be imposing horrific operations against innocent citizens, especially the youths?

“Why is the government becoming so unconcerned about all sorts of atrocities happening to innocent citizens in the country? Like Sonny Okosun, a renowned artist would say, Which Way Nigeria?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: