I have no issue with Olu of Warri designate ― Ayiri

….Visits police over palace invasion allegation

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The traditional Prime Minister (Ologbotsere) of Warri Kingdom in Delta state, Chief Ayiri Emami Friday in Benin City, Edo state capital said contrary to what was making the rounds, he has no personal issue with the Olu of Warri designate; Prince Tsola Emiko but that all the action he has taken was to ensure the tradition of Itsekiri was followed.

Emami spoke to journalists at the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, Benin City after over two hours of interrogation over the alleged invasion of the palace of Olu of Warri where some items were reportedly missing.

He said: “I was actually invited based on the incident in Warri and it happens to be the invasion of the Olu palace that was why I was invited and I told them I know nothing about that because I was not even in town when that incident happened so I know nothing about it and I told them I know nothing about it.

“It is about the laid down procedure, which is one of the reasons why I am here and I have actually told the police. The police have actually questioned me on that issue, what led to the invasion; I have answered that and other issues I can’t divulge

“I did not sign any undertaken, all they asked was who invaded the palace and that certain things are missing in the palace, they wanted to know the whereabouts of those things and I actually told them what I know.”

On the allegation that he does not support the Olu of Warri designate, he said: “As a person, I Ayiri Emami, cannot say that I am in support or not, we have laid down rules and procedures that the Itsekiri normally operate on, so as Ayiri, the issue has nothing to do with me personally.

“The person in question (Olu designate) is my brother; he is my friend so I have no personal issue when you say Ayiri is not in support, whatever we are doing as Itsekiri, there are laid down procedure and that is what I am trying to do so it is not that I am not in support of whatever they are doing.

“I am not the one that reported this issue here, they reported and I have been invited and I came here and I have made my statement so it is left for the police to act not me. I don’t have any issue with anybody, it is not about Ayiri it is about the people of Warri Kingdom, if they are happy, I am happy that is why I am the custodian, I don’t have any personal issue against anybody, if they feel they are happy, mine is to keep the heritage and that is what I stand for but if they are happy about it, I am happy.”

On his suspension as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, he said “I don’t know where the ruling house derived that power from. I was asked to be summoned by an edict; you can’t take some part of the law and you want to do away with the other part so I don’t know where they derive their powers from so I don’t talk about suspension” while on when peace would return to the kingdom, he said, “There are talks on-going and all that I pray for is for peace to come back to my kingdom.”

