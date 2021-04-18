I have never been dark ― Mimi Orjiekwe

Kindly Share This Story:

Spotlessly beautiful Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe may have answered the question many Nollywood actresses have had to bear at one point or the other as many of them have been accused of bleaching their skin.

Mimi, who is into beauty and skincare products and who appears to be the ‘usual suspect’ stood firm in her response to Potpourri’s question on the matter.

“I’ve never really been dark if you go through my pictures but I know that normally in life when you adjust and you rest more and you stay more under the AC and sun doesn’t hit you, you can’t compare your complexion to when you were still in school and you played a lot under the sun. I’ve never been a dark person,” she said,

Mimi Orjiekwe launched a makeup line in 2018 christened “Flawless By Mimi” and has since gone to represent some beauty brands on account of her spotless skin and youthful beauty.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: