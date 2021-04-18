I get turned on when he smells nice ― Omosuwa Bukola

Kindly Share This Story:

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Omosuwa Bukola has made a name for herself in the industry as “Omoge Ikale” after her first self-produced movie titled “ Omo Oko Ikale” hit pay dirt.

She has a degree in Home Economics” from the College of Education, Benin City and also a Bsc degree in Entrepreneurship and Business Management from the National Open University, Akure Study Centre.

The fast-rising beauty from Ondo State who started acting professionally in 2016 has featured in many great movies like Omo Meji, Akebaje, Olowo Idan series, Iseoluwa, Firekanmi, Ibudo Aje, Japa, Ooya Ife, Wemimo, Egungun Gbigbe, Kayo, 14 Days amongst many others. She has produced two films, namely; Omo Oko Ikale and Ipinnu.

In this interview, she bares it all on her life, the industry and other issues.

Challenges

As an upcoming actor, I had a lot of challenges back then. When I started I felt Intimidated, I used to be a shy kind of person but I thank God today all this has brought out my real self and I’m no longer camera shy. My self-confidence has greatly improved and nothing really fazes me any more.

Every career has its own high and low points, sometimes your works are accepted and sometimes they are not but in all have learnt to always keep my head high no matter what and always believe I can do it. I snap out easily from past events and move on as if it never happened. I try as much I can to keep away negative vibes, I am positive in all that I do.

Sex, marriage and relationship

To my own understanding, Sex does not have to get boring in the long-term in a marriage. As years go by and you get older, your intimate relationship should get better. Sex with your partner can become more satisfying because you know each other’s likes, dislikes, habits, and preferences.

On being sexy

Every woman needs to look sexy, radiant, captivating, charming, gorgeous and outstanding. From my own perception, it means taking good care of oneself, your dressing, your looks and the way you carry yourself around because you will be addressed the way you are dressed. In my opinion, I don’t support the idea of a woman flaunting her endowment. I hate indecent dressing.

Turn-on and turn-off

I easily get turned off by an opposite-sex who can’t take good care of himself. Things that turn me off include poorly maintained teeth stained with cigarette smoke, general tardiness, unfaithfulness, jealousy and nagging.

I get turned on when he smells nice, clean-shaven, open-minded, honest, humourous, humble and matured.

Selling points

My banging body, sexy nose and pretty face. Yes! Aside from the talent God has bestowed on me, I’m privileged to also have a very pretty face and sexy body a lot of filmmakers are on the lookout for. Everyone wants a new face on the poster but a pretty one that is sellable. And I can boldly say it has also helped my career.

Heartbreaks

As a matter of fact, I’ve had several heartbreaks and they weren’t good at all. I remembered dating a guy I loved so much, even though he had a positive impact on my life that I wouldn’t forget in a hurry, he shattered my heart into pieces. I could remember a day I walked into his house and I met a lady he was also dating there. I was literally shivering, and he begged me to leave that day. It took a very long time before I could get over it but eventually with the help of people around me I got over him. That is why it is advisable to be surrounded by positive-minded people and friends because you’ll certainly need them at your lowest moments.

