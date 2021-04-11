I draw inspiration from my personal experience – Bahamian singer, Brettina

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Days after she announced dropping her latest effort, “Simple Pleasure”, Bahamian queen of jazz and island tones, Brettina is on cloud nine again, as she finally releases her EP on the 9th of April, 2021.

The EP titled, “New Day”, contains other tracks such as Bop Baiye, “Low” and “Simple Pleasures.”

The songbird described “New Day” as an intro to the full story, stressing that she’s more accustomed to putting out full-length projects but due to Covid an EP will have to suffice.

“I’m hoping to release a full-length album in the near future,” he added.

Talking about her music, Brettina said “I write music fusing traditional jazz and island tones. I write from my heart and draw inspiration from my personal experience.”

On the time she spend perfecting a song, the singer noted that she starts writing a song when she hears a beautiful melody.

“And the writing process flows from there. I normally will go back to the chorus, and write three different versions of the chorus depending on if I’m satisfied. That process can normally take anywhere from a day to weeks,” she enthused.

According to her, “Simple Pleasures” is a song we wrote at the end of her studio session one night.

“We were speaking of the simple things in life and excited to share our own experiences. We realized right then how those simple things were as meaningful and made us happy. The song was written as quickly as we expressed those pleasures.”

The Bahamian singer said, while she plans to embark on tour of the world with her music, she equally wants to do more collaborations in future, with jazz greats and artistes of different genres.

