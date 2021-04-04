I don’t like every woman’s man ― Opeyemi Adetunji

Kindly Share This Story:

Opeyemi Olumide Adetunji has come a long way from that greenhorn that would jump at anything thrown her way. She has stamped her feet on the landscape and pretty much in control of almost everything around her. She’s a producer of five films and still counting. In this interview with AYO ONIKOYI she shares her journey in the make-believe world where ekes out a living.

Life as a producer

Being a producer is not an easy task. You have to take care of everyone in your production and be fair to all. I have produced five movies, namely Mope, Voice, Pinch, Selflessness and Awo. I have also featured top stars like Funsho Adeolu, Adedimeji Lateef, Bimbo Oshin, Olaide Bakare, Aisha Lawal, Afeez Eniola, Toyin Adegbola, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Adeniyi Johnson, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun, and many others in my productions.

Challenges

It has not been a smooth ride I must say. Before I joined the movie industry I thought it was as simple as we used to see on TV. Money is one major challenge because you go for rehearsals, locations and you don’t get paid because you are just learning but they forget you need money to feed and sustain yourself.

Another one is how to get directors and producers to believe in your craft because most producers prefer known faces. And another challenge is the issue of unpleasant rivalry. I am grateful for lessons learnt because I believe in the saying “Life is about accepting the challenges along the way, choosing to keep moving forward and savouring the journey.” The challenges helped me sit up and most importantly, made me a producer.

High and low moments

I have had lots of high and low points in the course of my career but in all, I have learnt a few lessons. The biggest lesson of all is not to trust too much, especially people of my gender. I have also learnt that staying focused and self-discipline goes a long way. And above all, believing in yourself is supreme.

Intimate beliefs

I believe it takes two to tangle in marriage but marriage is not for everyone. Not everyone would find love in marriage and I believe if it is not working it is better to walk away instead of staying in an abusive marriage.

Being sexy to me is self-confidence and looking good. A woman is free to flaunt her endowment if she so desires. The body is hers and she can do whatever pleases her with it.

Social media

Social media is a major PR for our job, especially when you are a movie producer like me. It helps me to reach out to my fans easily. My movie ‘Pinch’ got 1million views in one month and it is only with the help of social media I could go that far in such a short time

Crazy moment

My craziest moment was with a fan who wanted to kiss me at all cost when he saw me. He said I kissed very well in one of the movies I featured titled “Everywoman”. He said ever since he watched the movie he had been looking for me to have a kiss.

Kind of man

I love men with high intelligence. When a man is intelligent he turns me on easily. And when he is intelligent with good looks I’m almost done for him. But talkative men and flirts turn me off. I can’t date a man who is every woman’s man. I hate men who want to see under the skirt of every woman. It’s a major turn off for me.

Heartbreaks

My heart has only been broken just once. It was his choice to pick a mere stone over a diamond. Life goes on. Having a man is not the greatest achievement in life. The amount of effort I put into my career as a woman is what matters most to me in life. From being career-oriented to striving for the unreachable heights to achieve my goal is my ultimate dream.

