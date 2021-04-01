I didn’t slap my student ― VC Benue State University

Kindly Share This Story:

…says social media post intended to embarrass institution, tarnish his image

By Peter Duru

Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University, BSU, Prof. Tor Iorapuu has denied slapping a student of the institution saying that the mastermind of the falsehood on social media was out to embarrass the institution and also tarnish his good name and reputation.

Prof. Iorapuu who made the clarification Thursday in Makurdi said it was an act of mischief for anyone to claim that he slapped a student when he had not for once met the said student whose name was mention as the victim.

The Vice-Chancellor said “the embarrassment started with a Facebook post of an individual (name withheld) captioned, ‘BSU student runs mad as the Vice-Chancellor anoints him with a slap this morning Monday, March 29, 2021’.

“This post may have been linked to an incident which occurred earlier in the day where a 300 Level student of the Department of Sociology (name withheld) misconducted himself in violence form and was to be called to order by the BSU Security Operatives.

“The said post is infuriating and injurious as the University is being inundated with calls from sister Universities within and outside the country to inquire the true nature of this development.

“The University is thoroughly and indeed embarrassed by this sad development because the author of the post intended to tarnish my image and that of the entire University.

“For avoidance of doubt, I was not even at the purported scene of the event that morning. I was on a courtesy call at the time the purported incident took place and had been attending meetings which were earlier slated for that day.

“The altercations the said student who looked like a near mad person had with the school security was, therefore, without my notice. I was only briefed on the incident after the security had bundled him away from the car park of the management staff of the university.

“It would, therefore, like to state categorically and unequivocally that as the vice-chancellor, I will under no level of provocation physically engage anyone as it has never been in my character, person, or position.

“The University is, however, collaborating with the law enforcement agencies to unravel the entire incident, particularly in ascertaining the motive of the said student and what prompted his actions. Appropriate statements will be made on the incident in due course,” he added.

