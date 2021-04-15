I am always encouraged when I hear Osinbajo, says US businessman

Kindly Share This Story:

Reverend Johnnie Moore, an American evangelical leader and business person who founded the Kairos Company, a public relations firm has praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his brilliance and leadership.

Moore made the comment on Wednesday after Prof Osinbajo gave a virtual speech at a conference organised by Liberty University.

Osinbajo who had earlier chaired the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Aso Villa spoke “brilliantly” on the theme Equity for Africa.

“I am ALWAYS encouraged when I hear Pastor Osinbajo —the honorable Vice President of Nigeria — speak brilliantly about his country and the continent.

“Pleased he took the time to conduct a live Zoom conversation with the organizers of the “Equity for Africa” conference,” he added.

I am ALWAYS encouraged when I hear Pastor & @ProfOsinbajo —the honorable Vice President of Nigeria — speak brilliantly a/b his country & the continent Pleased he took the time to conduct a live Zoom conversation with the organizers of the “Equity for Africa” conference @LibertyU pic.twitter.com/grS6fN1hjJ — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) April 14, 2021

Prof Osinbajo has often been described has Nigeria’s best salesman and he again proved that when he spoke about the potential that abound in Nigeria. He pitched his country to American business leaders.

The event hosted by Liberty University School of Business provided American businesses with an opportunity to invest in Nigeria and Africa.

Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia. It was founded by Jerry Falwell Sr. and Elmer L. Towns in 1971. Although the university’s physical campus is in Lynchburg, most of its students are online.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: