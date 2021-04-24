Hush’D Makeover CEO redefines ‘Opulence’ with birthday pictures

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s biggest names in the business of skincare and beauty, Abiola Ahmed, CEO of Hush’D Makeover is a year older today, April 24th and to celebrate the day she has decided to whet our imagination with visually exquisite pictures.

The beautiful mother of one has spared no expense, stretching all artistic limits in bringing to fore the true depiction of sheer opulence. The theme of the photo shoot is aptly captioned ‘Opulence’ and has caught on like widefire on social media with several celebrities reposting the pictures.

“I’m not getting older, I’m getting better,” she says. And the sophiscation and youthful opulence the pictures radiate is pure justice served and seen to have been served.

The Hush’D Makeover CEO made headlines recently when she signed some Nollywood actors as brand ambassadors. The trio of Eniola Ajao, Onyi Alex and Mike Godson are those that have joined forces with the brand.

