Human trafficking: IOM donates bus to NAPTIP in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

In line with its mission to raise awareness about trafficking in persons in Nigeria, the International Organization for Migration IOM, Nigeria, Wednesday, in Lagos, donated a bus to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP,.

The official launch and handover of the bus which took place at Ikeja Government Reserved Area G.R.A were borne after a counter-trafficking experience in Switzerland and Nigeria, having a travelling idea that addresses the challenges and risks associated with human trafficking in the country through the newly established awareness-raising bus.

While handing over the bus to NAPTIP, IOM Chief of Mission, Franz Celestin, said the donation aimed at contributing to the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in combating human trafficking.

He commended the effort of Switzerland government for informing potential migrants of the danger and opportunities of migration. He said, ’ The Swiss Government’s support takes a 360-degree approach to migration: support government structures for effective migration governance, provide protection to vulnerable migrants and uses local development as an incentive for young men and women to thrive in their communities of origin,’’

The Chief of Mission commended the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria for putting the necessary migration governance framework in place to effectively manage migration, including trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants. ‘’Having NAPTIP as a committed agency leading the fight against trafficking, makes all the difference. I am here to commit IOM to fight side by side with NAPTIP to disrupt these criminal elements, he said.

In his address, NAPTIP Director-General, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the donation would greatly enhance NAPTIP’s efforts to prevent trafficking in persons in Nigeria in over twenty communities in the project states of Lagos, Edo, and Delta, ‘’ It is my desire that the Blue bus project takes our messages to all the States of the Federation as no State is spared. The project will enable NAPTIP to interact with high-risk groups/individuals, providing the needed protection they require from falling prey to the antics of the traffickers,’’ said the Director-General.

Also speaking, the Consulate General in Switzerland in Lagos, Thomas Schnelder IOM and NAPTIP initiated the Blue Bus exhibition on human trafficking and Switzerland joined the initiative with the funding.

He tasked NAPTIP to go out and reach out to those who are in danger of falling into the trap of the human traffickers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

