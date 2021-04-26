Breaking News
Nwaebili lauds Obiano’s wife over UK award

Barr. Nonso  Nwaebili

The Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra State Governor on Protocol Barr. Nonso Nwaebili has commended the wife of the Governor of Anambra state Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano over a United Kingdom award for her role in fighting Sickle Cell Anaemia and other disabilities through her charity Organization Caring Family Enhancement Initiative.

Recall that Mrs. Obiano was presented an award by Anambra Born Mayor London Borough Of Brent Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi last weekend.

Nwaebili described the award as well deserved, noting that the role of Mrs. Obiano in fighting Sickle Cell Anaemia in the State has  reflected within this short period.

He urged other well-meaning Nigeria to emulate Mrs. Obiano in reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

