HR professionals are heroes of COVID-19 pandemic, says CIPM President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

President/Chairman of Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, of Nigeria, Wale Adediran, has described human resources personnel as the true heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic for being the bridge between organisations and their clients.

Adeniran who spoke at the 42nd induction ceremony of the institute tagged: “The role of employee engagement in the future of HR,” explained that employee engagement remained a key driver for productivity.

His words: “I want to emphasise this all-too-important point, that there is no better time to join the HR profession than now. HR professionals have been noted as the heroes of the pandemic.

READ ALSO:

“We are increasingly being seen as true thought partners across organisations all over the world. Business leaders are faced with daily unprecedented situations requiring new learning and approaches with the aid of technology.

“Employee engagement cannot be overemphasised. Research has shown that engagement is a critical driver of business success in today’s fiercely competitive marketplace, and in the war for talent that is not relenting.

“As HR professionals, we all must have a very good grasp of tactics for driving up employee engagement, which ultimately drives productivity.”

Speaking on the evolution of the institute since the Covid-19, the CIPM president noted that the 42nd induction ceremony was the 4th virtual event the programme has organised.

“About 90% of all our activities have been converted into the virtual mode,” he added.

Adediran who congratulated the inductees for their resilience advised them to always stand by the code and values of conduct of the institute.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: