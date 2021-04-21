How staff impersonated Bauchi lawmaker, received salaries, other allowances — Deputy Gov

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A high-powered committee set up by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to sanitize the payroll system of the State has revealed that a staff of Bauchi State House of Assembly who allegedly collected salaries and other monetary allowances of a lawmaker has been discovered.

The Deputy governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela who is also the Chairman of the committee who did not give any further details about the persons involved, made this known in a media briefing in Bauchi on Wednesday where he noted that the committee has also removed 75 ghost workers from the payroll of the State.

“We have held series of meetings to make sure that we sanitize the system. When we came onboard, we first and foremost upgraded the nominal roll because it is from the nominal roll that you upload names of staff in all the 75 MDAs unto the payroll plaform. In the office of the Accountant General, for the month of March, for example, we found out that there are about 75 persons that have not been paid their salaries and we know why they have not been paid.

“In this ongoing exercise, out of the 75 MDAs, we have uploaded over 53 MDAs. Over 25,000 people have been uploaded on the new platform out of 29, 683 on the nominal roll, leaving a balance of about 5,600 staff yet to be uploaded because of one problem or the other. Before the end of the week, we should be able to do that exercise. There was somebody at the Bauchi State House of Assembly who impersonated a House member and collected his allowances. This person, like others on our list will be arrested and prosecuted,” Tela said.

On his part, the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba who is also on the committee decried that the State spends over 90 percent of the State’s allocation on payment of salaries and pension while also lamenting that Bauchi State has over 15 salary structures which is causing discrepancies in the payroll system.

