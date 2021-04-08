How Osborne Foreshore residents beat us up, by Lekki Gardens contractors

Kindly Share This Story:

Lekki Gardens contractors have alleged that residents of Osborne Foreshore estate attacked them up while doing their work.

The incident they said happened on Wednesday.

This is coming up barely a week after the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Ministry of Planning and Urban development where stakeholders were advised to engage and resolve all issues.

It was gathered that the developer had mobilized her contractors to some of its sites following approvals recently received from the Lagos state government only for the contractors to be prevented from gaining entrance into the estate by the residents.

They were only allowed in following the intervention of the authorities to which the developer appealed in her bid to maintain the peace.

The residents were said to have mobilized touts and stormed the site of the company where they resorted to rough handling and beating up everyone they saw on site, insisting the contractors must leave the site.

The contractors alleged that it had become very clear that the residents would stop at nothing including ignoring constituted authorities and resorting to self-help to get their way.

According to the contractors those who attacked are standing in the way of progress and development or preventing legitimate business owners from accessing their investments.

Vanguard News Nigeria

