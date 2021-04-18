How my new hit singles will make me relevant in music industry — SouthBoy MFB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

The music industry has just received another boost with the release of a 5-hit singles EP titled: ‘Melophile’ by a fast-rising artiste, Patrick Victor with a stage name, SouthBoy MFB.

MFB, in a chat with the media, expressed confidence that the newly released singles will make him relevant in the music industry.

The Edo born artiste said, his newly released five tracks are contemporary with the blending of Afro and Hip-Hop in it which is suitable for the street, relaxed environment.

Picking a line from one of his singles titled: ‘critics not constructive could make one despair and make one feel weak,’ SouthBoy MFB from a family of three said the inspiration behind the song radiates from rising above critics and weakness others see in you.

He said that when it comes to music, what some desire from it might actually be entirely different from another but the central point it leads to is, good music embedded with attractive lyrics.

SouthBoy MFB, the young, smart and zealous artiste, officially started music in 2016, even though he has been singing as far back as 2012.

On his journey in the music industry, MFB said that he found himself in music since secondary days where he and his friends playfully sing and freestyle, noting that today, his inspiration flows through the beat.

The artiste had moved to Ondo State after his education at the Ekiti State Poly, where he dropped his first video, Money from Lagos in 2018 and Just like his first EP name, Melophile which depicts lover of music, he said he has always ensured he enjoys music and stuck to it.

The newly released EP, Melophile consist of five tracks including Thunder, Dangerous, Sanmori, London Love, Tendency.

In Thunder, SouthBoy MFB does not only expressed his mind in this song but also to tell who he is.

“It is an expression of feelings, a combination of both RnB and promotion of cultural heritage which is dedicated to his love life and those each and everyone loves in their lives.”

“Thunder is a classical love song meant for lovers and what a beautiful song it is for them to share their memories and beautiful moments.’

However, in Tendency, he painted the picture of his ideal environment noting that love, street, vibes and beautiful moments are what our environment centres on. According to him, Tendency, no doubt fits into every part of the environment and it’s ready to gain airplay beyond air. It is suitable for every social gathering.

In his London Love, he featured Larnzzz who is a UK based artist, who originated the song titled London Love, where he said it was an atmosphere to showcase love and enjoy all the beauty in it.

“It talks about the love between both and how it has been pleasant to them – loving the London Love lifestyle while in Sanmori which is a highlife genre that brings cultural heritage beauty and vibe in it together, the song promotes and add value to our cultural heritage.”

“Sanmori is written and sang to add more beauty to what we value. The vibe, lines, lyrics, production and all that concerns it and the entire EP is what everyone would love.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to get prepared to update their playlist with his quality songs and vibe coming from him.

“Now, it is time for you to get set, ready and be prepared to update your playlist with quality songs and vibe coming from this young talented act, SouthBoy MFB.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

