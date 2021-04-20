How male help masterminded death of 58-year-old lady in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River State Command on Tuesday paraded the killers of a 58-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by four suspects with the assistance of her house help

Vanguard gathered that the tragic incident happened in State Housing Estate, Calabar while household items including a 2016 Sentra Nissan carted away.

Findings also showed that before she was killed, Mrs Doris Inyang was raped by the teenage gang who murdered her in cold blood at her residence.

Briefing Journalists on Tuesday at the Police Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande said that the Command was not unmindful of the recent security upsurge nationwide with pockets of criminalities in the state.

CP Akande called for total commitment and partnership from all stakeholders, general public for an outright boost of the internal security architecture to curb these criminalities at all cost.

The Police Boss disclosed that within the period under review 30 suspects were arrested for sundry crime including Murder, armed robbery, child trafficking, cultism, drug peddling ( Cocaine) amongst others.

He further revealed that three cars were recovered including one black Prado Jeep, One white Mercedes Benz 350 and a Nissan Sentra, 2016 recovered from the killers of Mrs Doris.

Speaking with the suspected killers of Mrs Doris, Godwin Nyenime,18 and Eteng Omini 19 denied killing their victim adding that they only came for her car without any knowledge of her death.

Omini said: ” I was not involved in her killing I was promised,500,000 by her househelp, Udobong who is my friend.

“He told me to come and drive the lady’s car and he will pay me 500k, I was not involved in the rape and her death, if I knew someone was killed in the deal, I wouldn’t have been involved at all. I totally regret my involvement in the deal.

” I never knew he was an armed robbery because he is someone that we used to play ball together in the street around Bogobiri, and Nelson Mandela Street. I regret my actions because I have a mother and a younger one,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

