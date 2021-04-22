How Gennaro Tella founded, scaled leading sales management company ‘attitude’

Kindly Share This Story:

Finding a diamond in the rough is difficult enough, but finding an opportunity where none exists is what makes someone an excellent entrepreneur. Gennaro Tella, the founder of a leading sales management company, Attitude, is one such entrepreneur.

The idea of starting Attitude came to Tella when he worked in the sales sector. He noticed the lack of companies specializing in sales management. He decided that he had the perfect opportunity to cover the need. “I wanted to give advice regardless of the sector in which the client company is working. At Attitude, we take on all clients and service them by looking at their KPIs, the quality of their work, and by offering them viable or non-viable strategies for their products,” says Tella. His plan worked because Tella and Attitude were uniquely placed in their field to provide services to their clients all on their own.

Tella was born in Naples in 1973. After getting his university degree, he joined Italy’s sales sector, where he gained the experience necessary to start Attitude 15 years ago. “Our entire process was built around providing product solutions to clients regardless of the product itself. Our sales team is taught to keep a winning attitude and add value to their clients’ products to achieve the unexpected. And so far, this strategy has worked for us. Faith in our services has helped us to scale our company into one of the best sales companies out there,” adds Tella.

Today, Attitude develops sales strategies for some of the world’s biggest MNCs and oversees their products’ launch in the market. “I truly believe that one can grow as a person through necessary sacrifice and sheer dedication,” advises Gennaro Tella.

