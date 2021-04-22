How Dr Ahmed El Muntasar is disrupting world of dermatology

Kindly Share This Story:

Any industry could be disrupted by a few pioneers and game-changers passionate enough to do so. Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar is a cosmetic doctor renowned in the UK and internationally. He is known for his precise, non-surgical procedures, and his list of clients includes many well-known celebrities. Dr. El Muntasar is on a quest to revolutionize the world of dermatology and cosmetic surgery.

“When I was getting started with cosmetic medicine, I always hated how long it took to recover from a procedure. I wanted to find a way to make things less painful, faster to bounce back from, and less invasive. This was when I stumbled upon non-surgical procedures. When executed well, these can be just as effective as surgical treatments and deliver the same results, if not better, with much less discomfort,” he shares.

With the desire to create a better way of helping people look the way they’ve always dreamed of with an improved recovery process, Dr. Ahmed set out to learn from the best surgeons in Europe. He graduated with a BSc Honors in Biomedical Science from the prestigious University of St. Andrews in Scotland, one of the top institutions in Europe.

Then, he completed his medical degree at the University of Manchester. For his postgraduate training, Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar headed to Greater Manchester. He holds a full General Medical Council registration and has completed further training through the British Association of Dermatologists and Royal College of Surgeons. His work has been recognized and featured in several renowned medical publications worldwide.

One of Dr. Ahmed’s greatest passions, which has also been a focal point throughout his career, is patient safety. “The patient always comes first. My job is to make the process as comfortable and easy as possible for my patients. Everything else hinges on that,” he says. With this goal in mind, Dr. Ahmed led the Quality Improvement Committee for East Lancashire Teaching Hospital.

His role was to push forward innovation with the patient’s interest at heart. Dr. El Muntasar went on to complete an MSc in Medical Education and Leadership at University College London. Once he found his niche in non-surgical techniques for cosmetic improvement, he worked with several well-known clinics, including Mayfair, London; Manchester; and Leeds.

Today, Dr. El Muntasar enjoys a thriving practice with three locations across the United Kingdom. What makes him different isn’t just the long list of celebrities eager to work with him. Dr. Ahmed does not look like the typical doctor. Stylish, genuine, and friendly, Dr. El Muntasar has a magnetic personality that shines through his social media accounts as well as on camera. He has over 636,000 followers on Instagram alone and has been featured in a number of reputable publications such as Forbes.

Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar is extremely enthusiastic about the future and all the innovation that is bound to happen in the aesthetics industry. He is committed to being at the forefront of new trends and continues to represent his patients’ interests to the best of his abilities.

Kindly Share This Story: