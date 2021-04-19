How domestic leagues will look if Super League’s 12 are expelled

Kindly Share This Story:

Sunday’s announcement of a long-feared European “Super League” raised the possibility of unprecedented change in football.

Already, the 12 founding clubs are seemingly at threat of being kicked out of other competitions as a result.

The Premier League’s so-called “big six,” Spanish giants Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Serie A trio Juventus, Milan and Inter have broken ranks.

They have agreed to the formation of the breakaway competition.

Sunday’s uniform announcement from most of the clubs involved confirmed the Super League will be made up of 15 founding clubs.

Three clubs are to be added to the initial 12 – and unconfirmed guest teams.

It will run as a midweek tournament alongside the teams’ respective domestic leagues and guarantees the founding clubs a share of 3.5 billion euros.

This is “solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But, pre-empting the announcement following widespread media speculation, UEFA released a statement co-signed by the national associations of England, Spain and Italy, and those countries’ respective top-flight leagues.

It reiterated a threat to ban players and teams involved from competing in other competitions.

While that is a debate that will rage on for some time, with the legality of such measures unclear for the moment, it raises the possibility of a Premier League without its “big six”.

It will also see a La Liga missing FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Serie A expelling Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

With that in mind, we looked at what those three divisions would look like in the – admittedly unlikely – event that the 12 Super League clubs are expelled.

Of course, it does mean results involving them are expunged…

Premier League

Who would have thought in 2013 when he was appointed as Alex Ferguson’s successor at Manchester United that David Moyes’ first Premier League title would come as West Ham boss?

Well, if the “big six” were expelled and their results were void, it would be the Hammers sitting at the top of the pile —- and by some distance.

Moyes’ men would be on 49 points from 21 matches having suffered just two defeats.

Curiously, the exclusion of the Super League clubs would seemingly harm Leicester City, as they have lost just three matches to them in 2020/2021.

West Ham have been beaten seven times by “big six” opposition.

Nevertheless, Leicester City would still be on course to get back in the Champions League.

Leeds United (1.8) and Everton (1.6) would appear to be the favourites to join them, by virtue of their better points-per-game record than Aston Villa (1.5).

La Liga

Fair play to Real Betis, who have already embraced a future without Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona by deleting them from the Liga table that sits on their website.

Unfortunately for Real Betis, that same table now has their bitter rivals Sevilla sitting pretty at the summit.

In fact, Sevilla probably should not be ruled out of the real title race just yet.

This is given the fact they are actually only six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and still have to face Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

In the La Liga table excluding the “big three,” Sevilla have 60 points from 26 games, giving them a 13-point lead over Villarreal.

It also highlights just how bad Los Nervionenses’ record against Real Madrid, Barca and Atletico Madrid is, as they have taken just four points from them this term.

Rounding off the top four would be Real Betis in third and Real Sociedad in fourth.

Serie A

Juventus’ stranglehold on Serie A looks set to end regardless of any action from UEFA and the league.

Having won each of the previous nine Scudetti, the Old Lady have been dire under Andrea Pirlo for much of the season.

So, helping establish a new semi-closed competition under the guise of needing better opponents is the logical step…

While Atalanta would sit top of a Serie A without Juve, Inter Milan and AC Milan, technically it is Lazio who would be on course for title success.

The Biancocelesti have played a game less than Atalanta but would only be behind them on goal difference ——- their points-per-game record is 2.24, slightly more than the Bergamo side’s 2.15.

Napoli (2.12) and Roma (1.96) would remain in the running as well were the “big three” to be dumped out of the competition.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

