How BBNaija Nina Ivy runs beauty brand, Nina Empire

Nina Onyenobi popularly known as Nina Ivy found stardom as one of the finalists of the Season 3 of the Big Brother Naija. A stardom that could have been just as momentarily as the show but the entrepreneurial spirit inside the reality TV star gave her a new lease of life and that life came to being three years ago when she launched her beauty brand known as Nina Empire.

Operating from her US base with a strong presence in Nigeria Nina Empire which focuses on providing genuine, quality control checked , virgin and donor hair extensions boasts of an online clientele that stretches beyond borders. Nina Empire is celebrated as a true luxury brand in the enhancement of ethnic hair worldwide.

For Nina, the business of hair and beauty is not something that happened overnight or a means to an end but a child of passion nurtured over many years of growth. She revealed recently in an interview with Vanguard the source of the passion and how it was nurtured.

“I grew up knowing I wanted to start my own business in the hair and beauty industry. At age 16, I learnt how to make wigs of different kinds including braided wigs. At age 18 I wore different types and colors of hair extensions at university, soon growing addicted to them. Back then , the only method available was large bulky keratin glue bonds and very poor-quality hair.

“After wearing several hair extension brands for a while, I finally decided to create my own Nina Empire Hair. This was the birth of something special. I started by stocking initially 14 shades of hair in one length and have since gone on to stock over 100 custom blended shades, hair pieces and extensions ranging from 18”-40”, she narrated in an interview,” she said.

Perhaps Big Brother Naija could have put her on an easy street but the years of dedication and genuine desire to provide the best hair extensions money can buy is never in doubt as she reveals how she runs the brand and keeps abreast of competitors.

“We make sure that all clients can get hair extensions that fit their budget and needs. Despite the affordability of the hair extension you can be rest assured that the quality is not compromised. To fill the existing gap and take care of the needs of these teeming customers, I started my journey by researching and testing samples of hair continuously until it was perfect. All the hair is tested before it is put out for sale , in most cases I meet with the vendors one on one to discuss the type of hair I want. I handpick most of my hair,” Nina declared.

After she came out of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show, she wanted more from life and knew she wanted to become an entrepreneur rather than get a job. She visualized what she wanted and made it happen. Over the years, Nina has been working all around the clock to make the most out of her skills. Her skyrocketing sales are testimonials of her incomparable business acumen.

