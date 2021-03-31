Hop on Tiktok and enjoy egg-citing Easter activities

Kindly Share This Story:

Known as a holiday filled with praise, delicious food and on-going celebrations, Easter is one of the times we all count down to as we start the year.

At a time where we can’t celebrate as we used to, TikTok is excited to be bringing all those loved Easter vibes with the launch of its #CelebrateEaster campaign in the comfort of your home.

TikTok will be hosting some egg-citing in-app hashtag activities especially launched for Easter. Popular local creators such as Jhayneey, Oluwarmd and actressIyabo Ojo, have taken part and are encouraging other creators to celebrate Easter through dance, music, trendy fashion and cool memes.

Creators can also check out the “My Easter Food” effect for a mouth-watering food selection and join in on the fun. Users should not forget to caption their videos with #CelebrateEaster, #EasterEggHunt, #FamilyDay2021 to feature on the trending hashtag page!

In need of some inspiration? Take a look at what some of TikTok’s top local creators have posted:

Johnson Emmanuel: https://www.tiktok.com/@emmyjake/video/6943665344049335558

Tuke Morgan: https://www.tiktok.com/@tukemorgan/video/6944447671000124677

Ndunaka Cynthia: https://www.tiktok.com/@cyrilna_n/video/6944351503154973958

