Hoodlums raze Uzuakoli police station in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Hoodlums have razed the Uzuakoli police Division in the Bende council area of Abia State.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday saw the hoodlums freeing the detainees after overpowering the policemen guarding the station.

Vanguard gathered that some parts of the building and exhibit vehicles were burnt by the hoodlums.

Though information about the incident is still sketchy, it could not be confirmed if any policeman was killed.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unsuccessful as at press time as he neither took calls nor message placed on his mobile number.

