Hoodlums allegedly hijack bus with 7 passengers in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Unknown gunmen have reportedly hijacked a commercial bus with seven passengers in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the bus was travelling from Port Harcourt to Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state when the gunmen struck around 8pm, Sunday.

A brother to one of the victims, who called a radio station in Port Harcourt in confidence, said his brother and other who were travellling to Omoku were abducted.

The source said: “The bus left Port Harcourt heading to Omoku around 7pm. I called by 8pm, my brother’s phone was switched off.

“I kept trying the line, but it was not reachable. Later, a number called me and said, I should bring N1.5 million and I said, from where? The caller immediately switched off the phone as I asked the question.”

He, however, called on security agencies and the state government to ensure quick rescue of the victims.

The vitims brother also urged the kidnappers to release his brother and others unconditionally.

Meanwhile, at press time, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said, he was yet to be briefed on the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: