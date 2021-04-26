Hold PDP responsible for sponsoring fake news in Social Media – Ebonyi Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ebonyi state Government, Sunday advised Nigerians to hold the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, responsible for sponsoring fake news in the social media.

For the past few years, fake news has been the biggest treat of humanity. It has caused lots of damages with people taking actions they regret later after finding out the truth behind the news.

Recently, PDP had accused the Ebonyi state Governor’s wife of saying she would not vote her husband, Dave Umahi, in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting to the above, Ebonyi state government through Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, denied the report, saying that Mrs Rachel Ogonna Umahi did not make such statement.

The statement reads: “The attention of Ebonyi State Ministry of Information and State Orientation has been drawn to a vicious, mendacious and faceless post captioned “I will not vote my husband in APC” falsely credited to Her Excellency, wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State and made to trend in social media by political jobbers deployed by the remnants of the drowned People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the State and who have also resorted to writing helplessly and derogatorily about the quentessential mother of the State and doyen of gender mainstreaming, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Rachel Ogonna Umahi (Ogoo Nwanyi) Wife of the wonder working Governor of Ebonyi State.

“While we take exception to this cheap and disrespectful blackmail, we make bold to state that the wife of our dear Governor is a proud card carrying member of All Progressives Congress, APC with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202; she is a great pillar of support to our Divine Mandate Administration and champion of mobilization to the cause of APC in the State. Let it be further reiterated that the elegant and superlative amazon of our dear State joined APC with her husband as a response to the clarion call for South East to reintegrate into a party of national spread.

“We therefore want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of PDP in the State that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the governor and people of Ebonyi State to All Progressives Congress, APC . We also invite the members of the public to discountenance all the social media posts against the First Family of Ebonyi State as a worthless political strategy of PDP to misinform the gullible and elicit public sympathy to their unpleasant political fate .

“ Ebonyi State is irreplaceably APC and our dear Governor is indomitably delivering in his social contract with the people.”

