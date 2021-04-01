Kindly Share This Story:

*Empowers constituents, commissions projects

By Dapo Akinrefon— ABEOKUTA

THE lawmaker representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Kolawole Mobolorunduro, on Thursday, lamented that lack of political will to enforce laws has made insecurity fester all over the country.

The lawmaker said this when he empowered his constituents with equipment, cash, scholarships, among others.

Speaking at the empowerment programme that took place at Oke-Odan town in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, where over 200 pupils and students were awarded scholarships, Mobolorunduro said Nigeria had several enabling laws capable of curbing insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges.

Calling for improved security for the people of his constituents, who have been in the danger of herdsmen menace, he said there is a need for strategic measures to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties, adding that justice and fairness should be put in place for victims.

He said: “Unless we are ready to enforce these laws that will deal decisively with criminals and their sponsors, insecurity will persist in the country.

“Apart from that, all the tiers of government must participate fully in the issue of security, to solve insecurity.”

The All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmaker who had earlier commissioned block of classrooms in Elekute, Oke Odan, Igborodo, Idolorisa, said the empowerment is to help families improve their socio-economic status and be self-reliant.

He said: “These tools are to help enhance your means of livelihood. The objective of this is to help you feed yourself and your families in these austere times. I urge all beneficiaries to see these tools as seeds which they nurture to provide great harvests.”

Dignitaries that attended the empowerment programme are the former APC state chairman, Chief Derin Adebiyi; former governorship candidate of the APM, Mr. Abdulkabir Akinlade; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, serving and former lawmakers, party leaders, among others.

