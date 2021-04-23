Harvest of awards as Unizik Confucius Institute Students shine in  Chinese Language competitions

Kindly Share This Story:

Students of the Confucius Institute, Nnamdi Azikiwe University have excelled with prizes in the various Chinese language competitions held last year.

Vice Chancellor , Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Esimone presented three laptops, seven Hauiwei Phones , eight blue loudspeakers to the 18 students of the Institute who excelled in three different competitions organised by the Embassy of China.

At the presentation ceremony , a visibly elated Prof. Esimone congratulated the students for their feats.

The Institute won all the six top prizes in the competitions organised by the Embassy for the Confucius Institutes at Unizik and Unilag and the Chinese Cultural Centre in Abuja.

In the Chinese Bridge Competition for university students, Ojimmadu Raphael Ebube came second among African contestants as well as made the top 10 in the world.

He won three awards, namely“First Prize”, “Chinese Language Ambassador” and “Most Popular Contestant”(decided by online pollsters).

He received an HP laptop, while Ifemeje Promise and the three other participants (Ani Precious Ifeoma, Michael Praise Chinecher￼em and Ogbonnaya Kingdavid) each received a phone.

Miss Azubuike Divine Chidera won the first place in the Chinese Bridge for secondary school students, while Nwekeorji won the second place.

Miss Azubuike won the third place among African contestants and thirtieth in the world. Nwekeorji Victoria Kenechukwu came second.

The five participants (including Obiajulu Nneamaka Chioma, Favour Ogbonna Onyinyechi and Obiasogu Desmond Uche)each received a phone.

Dike Paul Chinedu won the 1st position in the Speech Contest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and China.

Anenechi Judith and Ani Favour jointly won the 2nd position;Onyekere Nancy Ngozi, Ogwe Udoka Sophia, Chidozie Afioma jointly came 3rd, while Ogbonna Emmanuella Oluchi won an excellence award.

Mr Dike received an HP laptop, while the rest each received a phone.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Esimone praised the achievements of the Confucius Institute under the stewardship of its third-cum- current Director, Prof. Yu Chukwudi Zhangbao .

He enjoined the students of the Institute to go for bigger medals.

Prof. Yu attributed the achievements under his stewardship to the unflinching support from the Vice Chancellor and the determination of the students to excel.

The UNIZIK Confucius Institute has been blazing the trail with multiple positive results including the extension of its classroom centres across different institutions in the southeast

