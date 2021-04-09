Breaking News
Harry, Meghan say Prince Philip ‘will be greatly missed’

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, marked the passing of Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, with a message on their website.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed,” the pair wrote in the message.

Following a rift with the royal family, Harry and Meghan stepped back from their official royal duties and now live in the United States.

 

