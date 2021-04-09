Harry, Meghan say Prince Philip ‘will be greatly missed’

Kindly Share This Story:

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, marked the passing of Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, with a message on their website.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed,” the pair wrote in the message.

Following a rift with the royal family, Harry and Meghan stepped back from their official royal duties and now live in the United States.

