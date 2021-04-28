Gunmen kill two policemen, seize rifles, set van ablaze in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

There was palpable tension in Akwa Ibom State following a fresh attack by gunmen on a police checkpoint at Urua Inyang community in Ika Local government area of Akwa Ibom state and killed a woman Police Corporal and Police Special Constabulary.

The hoodlums also set a police patrol van stationed at the checkpoint ablaze during the attack which occurred late in the evening of Tuesday.

It was gathered that the hoodlums suspected to be the same miscreants a few weeks ago during the joint military operations in Essien Udim Local Government Area on many motorcycles stormed the police checkpoint and opened fire on the officers.

An indigene of the local government area, Mr Inimfon Silas, simply said, “the armed hoodlums on several motorcycles, stormed the police checkpoint.

“They shot two officers dead, while others fled leaving the hoodlums to seize their rifles and set patrol the van ablaze”.

ALSO READ: Confusion in Ebonyi over rumoured herdsmen attack on schools

Meanwhile, the Police command in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, entitled, “Akwa Ibom State Police command repels attack by hoodlums”, said the hoodlums ambushed and killed a Woman Police Corporal, identified as Esther Akpan one Isonuyo Effiong Paul.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Odiko MacDon said the Commissioner of Police Mr. Andrew Amiengheme today visited Ika Divisional Police Headquarters and the scene of attack.

The statement reads, “On 27/4/2021, at about 7:00pm, some armed men on Motorcycles, heading towards Ika Divisional Headquarters vicinity, armed with AK-47 and other dangerous weapons with the intent to attack the Division and set it ablaze met stiff resistance as the Divisional Police Officer and other officers on ground fought gallantly and repelled the attackers who took to their heels with possible bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, before heading towards the Station to attack it, they ambushed and killed a Woman Police Corporal, one Esther Akpan who had just closed from duty and was on her way home in company of a Police Special Constabulary, one Isonuyo Effiong Paul and burnt the Volvo vehicle attached to the Division.

“The Commissioner of Police, who was at the Division for an on-the-spot assessment, condoled with the families of the slain female officer and the Special Constabulary.

“He commended the gallantry exhibited by the DPO and his men and was also very appreciative of the role played by the Youths of IKA, while urging them to continue partnering the Police in crime-fighting.

“He has, however, launch a discreet investigation with the aim of bringing perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: