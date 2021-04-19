Gunmen invade Akwa Ibom community, kill one

Kindly Share This Story:

As irate youths kill two, set one ablaze in retaliation

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Sunday night invaded Mbiabong Itam community in Itu Local government area of Akwa Ibom state, and killed a youth simply identified as Ecole.

It was gathered that the victim who owned a grocery shop in the village was shot in the head and immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area where he later gave up the ghost.

It was further gathered that in the ensuing confusion that night, irate youths of the community with the help of the vigilante team within the community arrested two members of the suspected robbery gang and killed two, and later set ablaze a mini bus used by the robbers.

Sources from the area said of the gang members reportedly from Usuk Ediene Community in Ikono Local Government Area of the state was arrested alive and kept in the village town hall where he was being interrogated by the villagers.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums allegedly hijack bus with 7 passengers in Rivers

Our source said but when news of Ecole who later died from the armed robbers’ gunshots filtered in that morning, the angry youths broke into the hall and set him ablaze.

A community source who spoke on condition of anonymity said ” the gunmen about seven in number drove into the village in a minibus and made their way directly to Ecole’s shop at about 12 am on Sunday.

“They started packing things into the waiting van before Ecole rose from sleep and tried to resist them. And in the ensuing battle, one of them shot him on his forehead. He was rushed to a hospital in Uyo Local government area before he died”

Newsmen gathered that the whole community gathered at the town hall to watch the armed robber before he was set ablaze with a tyre on his neck.

It was gathered that about four other members of the armed gang however escaped.

The police Public Relations Officer, Mr.Odiko Macdon said he was yet to be briefed on the incident, saying” such incident has not been brought to my table. But I will make some inquiries about it”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: