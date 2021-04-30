Gunmen attack mission school in Plateau, abduct 4 students, 3 escape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Four students of Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were abducted in the early hours of yesterday.

This came as Zamfara State government on Wednesday, asked residents to defend themselves against bandit attacks but with a proviso not to break the law.

However, three of the students managed to escape following the prompt response of security agents while the bandits took one away.

The school, an arm of Calvary Ministries, is a few kilometres away from the Yakubu Gowon Airport and about 60 kilometres from Jos, the state capital.

A global mission leader and President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, who confirmed the attack, said the bandits broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students.

He said the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.

Also confirming the attack, spokesman of the state police command, ASP Gabriel Uba, said: “The command received a report of abduction of a student pastor from King’s School, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi LGA.

‘’Tactical operatives have been deployed to the area. Concerted efforts are on towards rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.”

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Plateau State government has approved the procurement of 50 patrol vehuicles and 200 motorcycles for distribution to security agencies in the state.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly State Executive Council, SEC, meeting held at the New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, said the decision was taken to strengthen the capacity of the security agencies to respond to security challenges across the state.

In a similar development, Zamfara State government has asked residents to defend themselves against bandit attacks but with a proviso not to break the law.

The government also disclosed that some civil servants had been arrested for banditry in the state.

In a statement signed by the Information Commissioner, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, on Wednesday, the government said: “People must not take laws into their hands, but should take due legal process in protecting their communities when attacked by any group of hoodlums.

“The state government has accepted people in the bandits’ vulnerable areas in the state to come out enmasse to defend themselves when ever bandits attack their community.”

The government said of the 35 criminals arrested by the police, a great majority of them were civil servants picked up for banditry.

It said those arrested had confessed to the crime, adding that they had already been transferred to Abuja for further action before prosecution.

“The state government also strongly warns traditional rulers to keep an eagle eye on landlords who give out their houses to people with suspicious character within their domains, as government will soon start to arrest any landlord found giving out his or her property on rent to bandits, kidnappers, informants and dealers of weapons for the bandits.

“Government will not hesitate to demolish any house given out on rent to criminals,’’ the statement read.

The government, which also said it had lifted the ban on commercial activities on four markets in the state, said: “The action follows several calls by concern citizens both within and outside the state, to lift the ban to allow the common man have access to his basic needs during the holly month of Ramadan. The affected markets are Magami, Wanke, Dansadau and Dauran,” the statement said.

“The four markets were ban from any activities last week following attacks and killing of innocent people within the affected communities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: