Gunmen allegedly kill two policemen, one civilian in Delta

On 4:55 pm
Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Two policemen and a civilian were shot dead weekend around Alaka junction on Warri-Sapele road in Uvwie local government area of Delta state.

Eye witnesses told Vanguard that the policemen were on escort duty when they were attacked.

They said it was like the gunmen in another vehicle trailed them to the spot they were shot.

‘”The gunmen trailed the vehicle the Policemen were escorting. And when they caught up with it they started shooting sporadically.

“Two of the Policemen died on the spot. One of the two men in the vehicle the Policemen were escorting was also shot dead. While the gunmen whisked the other one away”, they said.

The shooting caused panic in the area as people fled for safety.

A text to the acting spokesman of the state Police command, Mr Edafe Bright, for comment had not been responded to at the time of this report.

Some Police sources in Warri confirmed the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

