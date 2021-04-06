Gunmen abduct Chinese expatriates in Osun, shoot guards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of two Chinese expatriates, Zhao Juan, 33, and one Wen, 50 at a mining site in the state.

The foreigners were kidnapped at mining site located Okepa/Itikan village in Ifewara, Atakumosa-West local government area of the state on Monday, April 5, 2021 in the afternoon.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the site in numbers and engaged local guards in a gun duel for almost an hour before they subdued the guards.

According to the police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the gunmen also shot two private guards at the gold mining site before abducting the expatriates.

“Two Chinese Nationals, messrs Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen ‘m’ 50, were kidnapped at Okepa/Itikan Village, gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun on 5th April, 2021 around 4:00pm, by a gang of criminals. Two private guards attached to the site were shot and have been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

Sequel to this report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode immediately drafted a strong, combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits who have embarked on search/rescue operation for the two abducted Chinese persons and possible arrest of all the fleeing criminals.

The Commissioner of Police also enjoined members of the public to collaborate with the Police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum, by providing us with creditable and prompt information as that can lead to the rescue the abductees unhurt.

