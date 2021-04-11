Guber polls: PDP’ll win, reposition Anambra – Kola Ologbondiyan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it is optimistic of victory in the November 6, 2021 Anambra state governorship election, saying the party represents a hat the “the hope for the state to rebuild and realize its full potentials”.

This is as the party noted that the manifest dearth of electoral activities in other parties in the state shows that they have already given up ahead of the November poll.

According to the party, the “sweeping victory of the PDP in the recent Abia state National Assembly bye-election, signals that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have lost all foothold in the Southeast”.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this while playing host to a coalition of Anambra youths under the aegis of Anambra Youth Initiative For Good Governance, in Abuja, noted that the assemblage of leading aspirants as well as the surge of the people to the PDP, clearly indicate their resolve to elect the next governor of the state on the platform of the PDP.

READ ALSO:

“The reality of the direction the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state will take is already manifest.

“Ndi Anambra are very industrious, resourceful and inventive people and they have collectively realized that they can only achieve their full potentials on the platform of the PDP.

“This is particularly given our robust manifesto and wealth creation principles of inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, massive infrastructural development and empowerment of the people.

“Across our nation today, it is only PDP governors that are commissioning legacy projects. From Rivers to Bauchi, Sokoto to Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom to Benue, Abia, Adamawa, Edo, Oyo, Cross River, Zamfara, Enugu, Taraba to Delta state, projects upon projects are being commissioned on daily basis in line with the manifesto of our great party.

“While other parties are struggling under the weight of unfulfilled promises and misrule, our states are opening new development and investment frontiers in critical sectors including agriculture, aviation, energy, power, healthcare, education, real estate manufacturing and massive industrialization.

“This is why Ndi Anambra have firmly resolved to rally on our platform to revamp and move their state towards realizing its full potentials in all spheres of life”, Ologbondiyan stated.

Speaking during the visit, national convener of the coalition, Comrade Okechukwu Umeh, restated the confidence of the people of Anambra in the PDP, adding that all hands are already on deck to ensure victory for the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: