Group slammed for asking Yahaya Bello to shelve presidential ambition

The North Central Coalition for Leadership (NCCL) has berated a support group under the auspices of North-Central Council of the All Progressive Congress for asking Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello to drop his presidential ambition noting that “their claims on zoning formula was fictitious and non-existing”.

Recall the APC support group on Thursday, April 8, asked governor Yahaya Bello to drop his presidential ambition and support calls to zone the national chairmanship of the party to the North-Central geopolitical zone.

Reacting, the NCCL on Friday through its National Coordinator, Mr. Charles Williams noted that the publication credited to the group in the Daily Trust was totally irrelevant and far from the opinion of concerned stakeholders from the North-Central of the country.

The National Coordinator challenged the group to point out the part of the APC’s constitution which stipulated that a particular zone was not entitled to the presidency at any point in time.

He opined that for equity, fairness and justice, the North-Central has been shortchanged when it comes to the presidency.

“We have been assisting other zones to produce the president of the federal republic of Nigeria and we say enough is enough, it’s time to produce the president,” he said.

He added; “When a so-called pro North-Central group is making such call for governor Yahaya Bello to drop his ambition as a qualified candidate at a time when several stakeholders from within and outside the region are calling him to run, it is obvious that such group and its entire membership are against the North-Central region.”

The NCCL spokesperson affirmed that “there is no plot strong enough by any individual or group that will dissuade the calls being made from several well meaning Nigerians across all section for governor Yahaya Bello to run for president as many were confident of his leadership abilities to lead the Nation to greater heights”.

“As a citizen of the country and a astute and well recognised member of the ruling party, APC, governor Yahaya Bello reserve both constitutional rights and rational reasons to vie for the position of the President in 2023, hence, the call made by the pseudo group should be treated as noises of the market place.” he concluded.

